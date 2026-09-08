Padma Bhushan Param Pujya Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara visits KISS

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Padma Bhushan Param Pujya Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara, a revered spiritual leader and the force behind Vatsalyagram, today visited Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and interacted with the students and staff.

During her visit, she went around the campus and saw the facilities and work being done here. Didi Maa shared that she had heard about KISS earlier, but seeing its scale and the lives being touched through education made her very happy.

Her words meant a lot to everyone in KISS, especially because she herself has spent years serving children, women and families, which is why the entire KISS family feels blessed by her visit, affection and appreciation.

Meanwhile, KISS and KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta said, “It was a very special feeling for me to hear Padma Bhushan Param Pujya Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji speak so warmly about KISS and our work.”

Advertisement

“Didi Maa herself has spent years in the service of children, women and society, so her appreciation means a lot to me. She had heard about KISS earlier, but after seeing the campus, meeting our children and witnessing the work closely, her words came from the heart,” he added.

Samanta further said, “I remain deeply grateful for her blessings, affection and encouragement. Such words give me more strength to continue serving with the same sincerity and commitment.”