By Himanshu
Padma award winners of Odisha to get Rs 30,000 per month

Bhubaneswar: The Padma award winners of Odisha will be given an honorarium of Rs 30,000 per month. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has taken a decision regarding this, a note from the CMO said on Saturday.

With this decision, all the 55 living Padma awardees of the state will get an honorarium of Rs 30,000 per month. This will cost Rs 2 crore per year.

