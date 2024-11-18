Paddy procurement to begin from November 20 from Bargarh, watch

Bhubaneswar: Paddy procurement is going to begin in Odisha from November 20 from Bargarh. Later, the same will be started in Sambalpur from November 22.

As per reports, paddy procurement will begin from Bargarh district from November 20 followed by Sambalpur. In other districts, the respective Collectors will fix the schedule for paddy procurement.

In the current year, 2000 big mandis will be established in the state. These mandis will have a paddy procurement capacity of more than 4 thousand metric tons. These mandis have already been provided with automatic grain analyser machines. A moisture testing machine has also been arranged along with this, informed Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo.

On Sunday, a ministerial and secretary-level review meeting was held at Lok Seva Bhawan regarding the paddy procurement for this year’s kharif season.

The process of paddy procurement will be streamlined and all kinds of irregularities, broking, ‘katni chhatni’ will be stopped and the farmers will be paid fair price for their crops, the Dy CM said.

He also said that for the first time, 800 rupees more will be given. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will start the distribution from Sohela of Bargarh district.

