OWM celebrates 3rd Foundation Day

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Bhubaneswar: The 3rd Foundation Day of Odisha Women in Media (OWM), a platform for female professionals working in the media and related fields in Odisha, celebrated here on Sunday.

Speakers from diverse fields shared insights on finding happiness, while highlighting the essential role of self-care in achieving a meaningful equilibrium between professional responsibilities and personal well-being.

Senior journalist Pamela Philipose graced the occasion as Special guest.

Speaking on how appreciation matters for those working in any field, the veteran journalist narrated her decades of experience in a newsroom which was supportive though facilities for women were rare. “I am happy the network of women media persons here is so strong and stand by each other. “OWM is so vibrant and that makes me happy,’” she said.She encouraged the women to passionately pursue their calling in journalism, adding, “It’s wonderful to make a living through communication.”

CSR Head of Vedanta Aluminium Harmeet Sehra graced the occasion as the guest of honour. She emphasised that happiness is a choice and a mindset. “We get to write our own rules,” she said.

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“Women thrive when they work together and edify each other in the professional world. So many women simply don’t realise how powerful they truly are. Embrace your humility, but pair it with confidence. You already have discipline, now add consistency. And most importantly, take that leap of faith,” she added.

Veteran journalist Shanti Mishra, the recipient of the first OWM Lifetime Achievement Award, highlighted the demands of desk work, which requires constant mental alertness. “Journalists find great joy in appreciation and acceptance from their peers and audience. It is through facing and overcoming numerous challenges that one truly becomes the person they are today,” she noted.

This session was followed by the much-awaited award ceremony and unveiling of OWM’s annual magazine ‘Arohi’. Swati Jena of Odisha Reporter and Gargy Satpathy of Odia daily Sambad were the proud recipients of OWM Excellence Award 2026.

The concluding session featured an engaging interaction with Dr. Tapasi Pati, Additional Medical Superintendent at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital who also graced the occasion as the guest of honour. The session focused on mental and physical health of women, highlighting the critical role of relaxation and the benefits of taking periodic breaks from social media.

Around 100 women journalists and PR personnel were present during the meeting.

Also Read: OSCPCR Appeals For Eradication Of Child Begging From Streets And Traffic Junctions In Odisha