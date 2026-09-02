Over 90 Folk Artists from Ganjam District at Rashtrapati Bhavan

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Berhampur: During her recent visit to Ganjam, President Droupadi Murmu had watched tribal and folk dance performances at Taptapani and was highly impressed. Mesmerized by the cultural performance, the President had invited the artists to Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On the invitation of the President, more than 90 artists from 5 major cultural troupes of Ganjam went to Delhi.

While interacting with the artists, President Smt. Droupadi Murmu advised them to preserve and promote the art and cultural tradition inherited from their ancestors.

She also called upon the young artists to excel in their respective fields along with studies and become self-reliant. The President praised the rich cultural tradition of the Saura tribe of Ganjam.

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Visiting Rashtrapati Bhavan, interacting with the President for more than half an hour, and getting the opportunity to visit various historical and tourist places in New Delhi has become an unforgettable experience for the artists.

The artists expressed gratitude to the district administration for getting this opportunity. Shri Jagannath Nayak of Saura Traditional Cultural Theatre Association said this experience is a memorable chapter of his life.

Additional Sub-Collector, Chhatrapur Partha Sarathi Hansda, District Culture Officer Smt. Aditi Acharya, Shri Manoj Kumar Pradhan and other officials of the district administration also visited Delhi along with this delegation.