Over 53,700 Missing Women Traced In Odisha Out Of 72,090 Cases: CM Mohan Majhi

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Bhubaneswar: Law enforcement agencies in Odisha successfully located 53,720 women out of a total 72,090 reported missing between 2021 and 2025, according to official data tabled in the state legislative assembly on Monday.

The figures, benchmarked as of July 31, 2026, were presented by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in a written response to an inquiry raised by Patna legislator Akhila Chandra Naik. The official disclosure outlined year-wise tracking records across the five-year timeframe, alongside corresponding data covering missing and recovered children and minor girls.

The tabulated records reveal a progressive rise in reported disappearances across the state over the half-decade period:

2021: 11,635 women were reported missing, of whom 9,121 were located by July 31, 2026.

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2022: 12,793 missing complaints were registered; police tracked down 9,871 individuals.

2023: 13,915 women were reported missing, with 10,661 subsequently traced.

2024: 16,000 cases were lodged, resulting in the tracing of 12,011 women.

2025: 17,747 missing reports were recorded, with authorities locating 12,056 women by the cut-off date.

Overall annual complaints saw a steady upward climb, expanding from 11,635 in 2021 to 17,747 by the end of 2025. Investigations to trace the remaining untraced individuals across the documented period continue under standard tracing protocols.