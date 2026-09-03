Over 53 kg ganja seized in Keralam’s Pallakad, 6 Odia arrested

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Bhubaneswar: As part of Keralam police anti-drugs drive, over 53 kg of ganja has been seized at Olavakkode and six Odia people has been arrested in this connection.

The arrested were identified as Jikhoria Digal, Anil Kumar Digal and Khrist Digal of Kandhamal district and Phurandhar Khura, Judhisthir Bibhar and Labanya Khura of Rayagada.

A joint team comprising the Palakkad District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Hemambika Nagar Police conducted a raid on the premises of the Olavakkode railway station and seized over 53kg of ganja from them.

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As per police, these six individuals arrived at Olavakkode railway station from Odisha by train. Each of them was carrying two large bags. A police team intercepted them while they were walking outside the station, after noticing their suspicious movements and the unusual weight of their bags.

Upon inspection, a large quantity of cannabis was recovered from the bag. Preliminary investigations revealed that the cannabis was being smuggled to supply local drug dealers in Kerala.

The police have registered a case against all the accused under the NDPS Act. Investigations are underway to apprehend the interstate drug trafficking network involved, as well as the locals who were waiting outside the railway station to collect the contraband.