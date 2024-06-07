Over 500 focus lights used in Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project uninstalled as Govt changes in Odisha

Puri: Over 500 focus lights used in Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project have been reportedly uninstalled soon after the government changed in Odisha.

A huge number of focus lights were used in Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project with the aim to enhance the visual connection between devotees and the Jagannath temple.

The lights, which were installed around the 12th century shrine, were not just adding beatify to the temple, but were also helping it to be seen clearly seen from the Meghanada Pacheri, even the Neela Chakra (Blue Wheel) was also visible during thick darkness.

However, with the change of the State government, the lighting system has been allegedly stopped and even the lights have been uninstalled by the concerned contractor due to which the Jagannath Temple is not glittering as it used. However, the statement of the temple administration over the issue is yet to be received.

It is to be noted here that former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on January 17 inaugurated the Rs 800 crore Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa or Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project.

Also Read: Congress Expels Cuttack District President Manas Chaudhary