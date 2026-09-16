Over 50 people fall sick after consuming ‘dahibara’ in Puri district

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Puri: Over 50 people including children and women were taken ill and hospitalised reportedly after consuming ‘dahibara’ from a vendor in Bangurigaon Panchayat of Odisha’s Puri district on Wednesday.

Sources informed that a vendor reportedly sold ‘dahibara’ in five villages of Bangurigaon Panchayat today and over 50 people of the villages bought the street food from him and consumed today.

However, a few hours after consuming the ‘dahibara’ each of them suffered from vomiting, diarrhoea, and dizziness. Soon, they were admitted at Bangurigaon Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment.

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More details awaited.