Over 50 people fall ill after eating prasad at Ganesh Puja in Bangriposi

Bangriposi(Mayurbhanj): Over 50 people fell ill, reporting uneasiness and diarrohea at Rayan village under Bhuasuni panchayat of Bangriposi block in Mayurbhanj district.



Several people in Rayan village who consumed prasad at a school during Ganesh Puja celebrations complained of stomach pain, vomitting and dysentery.

The villagers were immediately admitted to Bangriposi Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment via ambulance.

The officials have started a probe into the incident.

