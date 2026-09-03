Over 41 lakh farmers to get fifth installment of CM-KISAN scheme tomorrow

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will disburse the fifth installment of CM-KISAN scheme at a special function to be held at Krushi Shiksha Sadan of the Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar tomorrow.

Majhi will disburse over Rs 833 crore directly to the bank accounts of more than 41 lakh beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode with the aim to make the farmers of the state financially self-reliant and encourage them for farming.

Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo along with other Ministers and dignitaries are slated to attend the state-level programme.

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Events to mark the disbursement of the CM-KISAN money will also be held in other major places of the state where several Minister will attend. Check the list below:

Khordha: Suresh Pujari

Dhenkanal: Krushna Chandra Patra

Kalahandi: Dr. Mukesh Mahaling,

Ganjam: Bibhuti Bhusan Jena

Cuttack: Dr. Krushna Chandra Mahapatra

Kendujhar: Sri Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia

Bhadrak: Suryabanshi Suraj

Jajpur: Pradeep Bal Samanta

Puri: Gokulananda Mallik

Jagatsinghpur: Sampad Chandra Swain

Also Read: Odisha CM Majhi to Visit UAE on September 8 to Attract Investments