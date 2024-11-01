Over 40 youths hurl over 15 bombs, brandish swords and vandalize vehicles in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed in Sahid Nagar area of Bhubaneswar after over 40 youths terrorized the locals by hurling bombs, brandishing sword and vandalizing several vehicles this evening.

According to reports, around 40 youths in bikes came to the Sahid Nagar area and hurled at least 15 bombs at the Winner Association and went on a rampage at around 9 PM today. They also brandished swords and vandalized each and every vehicle they found on their way.

While the identities of the miscreants and their intentions are yet to be ascertained, Sahid Nagar Police reached the spot after getting information about the crime and started an investigation.

Cops are verifying the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the wrongdoers.