Over 38 injured after bus falls off bridge in Odisha’s Boudh district

Boudh: Over 38 people were injured after a passenger fell off a bridge in Odisha’s Boudh district. The incident occurred at the Bamanda Sunakhai bridge of the district.

According to sources, the passenger bus was en route from Bhubaneswar to Malkangiri carrying 60 people when the bus lost control and fell off the bridge.

On receiving information, fire service personnel and police reached the spot, rescued the passengers, and rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. The injured include minor kids and older people.

Some of the injured are presently undergoing treatment at the Boudh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) while others were shifted to Burla Medicals as their condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the driver of the bus and the conductor fled from the spot following the incident. The passengers have alleged that the driver was in a drunken state and the speed of the bus was high which resulted in the accident.

Based on the allegations, Boudh police have initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.