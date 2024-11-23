Over 20 lakh women along with rejected beneficiaries to get Subhadra Yojana money on Nov 24

Bhubaneswar: Over 20 lakh women are entitled to receive the Subhadra Yojana money in the third phase of the first instalment on November 24. The respective block offices have finished the review of the 2.67 lakh rejected list of beneficiaries for Subhadra Yojana. Around 22% of the corrections have been done and they are entitled to receive the Subhadra Yojana money on November 24 informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

The beneficiaries rejected for selling grains without having land in their names remain rejected as of now. For solving this physical verification will be done. They will receive Subhadra Yojana money in December.

According to information, the five lakh beneficiaries whose account has not been linked to Aadhar will not receive the money in the third phase of the first instalment on November 24, tomorrow. They will also receive the money in December after the linking has been done.

Door-to-door visits by Anganwadi workers (AWWs), Mission Shakti beneficiaries, PEO will be done to resolve the issues and to aware the Subhadra Yojana beneficiaries about the linking procedure. Over 20 lakh women are going to receive the Subhadra Yojana money all over Odisha, by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi from Sundargarh.

