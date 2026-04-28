Over 20 injured as passenger bus overturns roadside in Nayagarh

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Nayagarh: A tragic road accident has been reported in Nayagarh district of Odisha, where a passenger bus overturned near Khedapada on the Nayagarh-Khandapada road. The incident left more than 20 passengers injured.

According to reports, a private bus named “Baby” was travelling from Rakama to Nayagarh carrying over 50 passengers. However, near Khedapada, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing the bus to overturn on the roadside.

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On receiving information, local police and residents rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sources said that some passengers were discharged after receiving primary treatment, while others are still undergoing medical care at the hospital.