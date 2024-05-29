Over 20 including children critical in firecracker explosion in Odisha’s Puri

Puri: In a tragic incident, more than twenty people including children sustained critical injury in a firecracket explosion in Puri town of Odisha on Wednesday.

The explosion reportedly took place near the Narendra pond during the Shree Khetra Bhanuri Jatra when the ‘Chapa khela’ was underway.

As per reports, as many as 20 people including 7 to 8 children sustained critical injury due to the firecracker explosion during the ‘Chapa Khela’ that was going on in the Narendra pond in Puri. The list of injured reportedly includes at least 7 to 8 children.

All the injured people have been admitted to the district head quarter hospital in Puri.

Further reports awaited