Over 20 including children critical in firecracker explosion in Odisha’s Puri

Odisha
By Himanshu 0
Over 20 including children critical

Puri: In a tragic incident, more than twenty people including children sustained critical injury in a firecracket explosion in Puri town of Odisha on Wednesday.

The explosion reportedly took place near the Narendra pond during the Shree Khetra Bhanuri Jatra when the ‘Chapa khela’ was underway.

As per reports, as many as 20 people including 7 to 8 children sustained critical injury due to the firecracker explosion during the ‘Chapa Khela’ that was going on in the Narendra pond in Puri. The list of injured reportedly includes at least 7 to 8 children.

All the injured people have been admitted to the district head quarter hospital in Puri.

Further reports awaited

Also read: Ganjam: Man thrashes wife to death, deceased’s brother lodges complaint

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6469 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.