Over 20 Buffaloes Swept Away in Mahanadi, Firefighters Launch Rescue Operation, Watch

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Cuttack: More than 20 buffaloes were swept away in the strong currents of the Mahanadi River near Gate No. 77 of the Jobra Anicut in Cuttack on Saturday.

The herd was reportedly seen struggling in the fast-flowing waters of the river. The Cuttack Fire Services personnel have reached the spot and launched an operation to rescue the animals.

Despite efforts for over an hour, the buffaloes could not be rescued due to the strong current of the Mahanadi.

The exact location from where the herd entered or was swept into the river is yet to be ascertained. The sight of more than 20 buffaloes being carried away by the river has drawn a large crowd near the Jobra barrage.

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Fire Services personnel are continuing their efforts to rescue the animals.

Watch the video here: