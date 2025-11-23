Over 20 armed robbers loot lakhs of jewellery and cash in Athagarh, one injured

Athagarh: Over 20 armed robbers targeted three houses late at night and looted jewellery and cash worth lakhs at Sauria village under Gurudijhatia police limits of Athagarh, leaving one person injured.

The injured has been identified as Biswajit village of the same village as mentioned above.

As per reports, over 20 armed miscreants entered three houses late at night in the village and attacked the residents with sharp weapons and looted silver and gold jewellery worth lakhs injuring one person.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

