Over 147 kgs of ganja and 1.48 kg of brown sugar disposed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Over 147 kgs of ganja and 1.48 kg of brown sugar seized from the possession of accused persons were disposed in Bhubaneswar today.

According to reports, the Drug Disposal Committee led by SP, STF, Bhubaneswar, Deputy Collector, O/o. Collector Khurda, Dy Superintendent of Excise, Bhubaneswar, DSP, STF in presence of Scientific Officers of State Forensic Science laboratory and Member of State Pollution Board disposed/destructed bulk quantity of contraband Ganja 147 kg 600 gram and Brown Sugar i.e. 01 Kg 48 gram.

The narcotic drugs were seized from the possession of accused persons in STF PS Case No. 12/2024 and STF PS Case No.16/2023, at a designated incinerator i.e. Sani Clean Pvt. Ltd. Tangiapada, Khordha following all due procedure.

The seized contraband Brown Sugar and Ganja were first authenticated/ certificated by concerned court and handed over to Drug disposal committee for the disposal/ destruction.

Till date, the STF has destructed/disposed of 64 Kg brown sugar in 51 cases and more than 137 Qtls Ganja in 31 cases including today’s destruction. Similarly, Odisha Police has disposed/ destructed more than 441 MTs (441000 Kg) of Ganja and 79 kgs of Brown Sugar till date.