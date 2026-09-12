Over 100 Women Seek Action against Illegal Liquor Sale in Subarnapur district

Advertisement

Binika: More than 100 women from Jharakadalipali village under Binika police limits in Subarnapur district of Odisha approached the police and Excise Department on Saturday, demanding immediate action against the alleged illegal sale of liquor in the village.

According to the women, the unauthorised sale of liquor has contributed to a rise in anti-social activities in the area, leaving many women feeling unsafe.

Advertisement

The villagers alleged that they had previously approached both the police and Excise Department several times with complaints about the illegal liquor trade. However, they claimed that no effective action had been taken so far.

With the situation allegedly continuing, the women gathered in large numbers and submitted a written complaint to the authorities today, urging them to take strict action and completely stop the illegal sale of liquor in the village.