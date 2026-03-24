Over 10 students injured as school auto overturns in Sambalpur
More than 10 students sustained injuries after a school auto in which they were travelling in hit with a bike and then overturned near Parmanpur in Sambalpur
Sambalpur: More than 10 students sustained injuries after a school auto in which they were travelling in hit with a bike and then overturned near Parmanpur in Sambalpur on Tuesday.
The locals came to rescue and rushed them to hospital in District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) Sambalpur for medical aid.
More details awaited.