Over 10 injured after bus collides with pickup van on Cuttack NH-16

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Cuttack: Over 10 people sustained injuries near Tangi on National Highway (NH)-16 following a collision between a bus and pickup van.

As per reports, a bus carrying passengers was enroute Cuttack from Chandikhol when the speeding pickup van collided with the bus near Pasupati Gada on Cuttack-Chandikhol National Highway (NH-16) and the bus overturned. Following which many passengers were injured.

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The injured were immediately rushed to SCB Medical and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment.

On being informed about the accident, the police along with the local residents started rescuing other passengers.