Over 1 lakh citizens witnessed historic “Nyaya Sanhita” exhibition in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police today successfully concluded its week-long mega exhibition on the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, marking a historic milestone in public legal awareness and community policing with an unprecedented total footfall of over 1 lakh visitors.

Held at the IDCO Exhibition Ground, Unit–III, Bhubaneswar, the closing day was graced by a prestigious gathering including Odisha Legislative Assembly, Surama Padhy, MLA Pipili Asrit Pattnayak, Dr. Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Saswat Mishra, ACS to HCM, Chithra Arumugam, ACS, Labour & ESI Department, and noted actor Sabyasachi Mishra.

The final day saw a vibrant surge of energy as students from Utkal University joined forces with personnel and families from the RPF, CISF, and CRPF, all eager to witness the transformation of India’s legal landscape.

This massive public response followed a two-day extension granted by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who recognized the event as a vital tool for demystifying the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita—the landmark laws that replaced colonial-era statutes on July 1, 2024, to establish a more transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric justice system.

The exhibition, conceptualized by a high-level committee under the Director General of Police,Odisha Yogesh Bahadur Khurania , moved away from traditional lectures to offer an immersive “Journey of Justice.”

Visitors were guided through a meticulously designed sequence of pavilions, starting with a realistic Crime Scene setup where forensic experts demonstrated the “Golden Hour” of evidence collection.

The journey continued through a high-tech Police Control Room, showcasing the integration of the Dial 112 helpline and GPS-enabled dispatch, into the Police Station segment, which highlighted modern transparency tools like digital case management and the registration of Zero FIRs. The transition through the Hospital and Forensic Laboratory pavilions emphasized the state’s shift toward scientific, objective evidence, leading into a recreated District and High Court environment. Here, visitors witnessed the mechanics of trials and appellate procedures before concluding at the Prison pavilion, which focused on the reformative aspects of the new laws, such as vocational training and social reintegration for offenders.

Beyond the judicial process, the exhibition featured specialized displays of the Odisha Police’s multifaceted capabilities. Following the high-intensity demonstrations by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), visitors were treated to a unique display of the force’s Pigeon Service and Communication Services. This segment showcased the legendary Police Carrier Pigeon Service—the only one of its kind in the world—highlighting Odisha’s commitment to preserving heritage while maintaining emergency communication links that remain resilient during total technological blackouts. Complementing this was the Modern Communication Stall (ERSS), which featured satellite communication tools, encrypted digital radio networks, and the CCTNS-linked infrastructure that ensures seamless data flow across every police station in the state, symbolizing a blend of tradition and cutting-edge technology.

The sheer scale of public engagement was reflected in the diverse background of the attendees, spanning every layer of society. The event drew bureaucrats, members of the judiciary, lawyers, and legal professionals, alongside educationists, professors, and youth representatives. It resonated equally with the grassroots, attracting slum dwellers, labourers, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The presence of film personalities, social influencers, and media professionals helped amplify the message, while athletes, senior citizens, bankers, and members of the transgender community added to the inclusive spirit. To bridge the gap between complex legal jargon and the common man, professional artists performed daily dramatic skits in Odia, translating the provisions of the Nyaya Sanhita into relatable stories.

The entire exhibition was conducted under the able supervision of DGP, Crime Branch, Shri Vinyotosh Mishra, whose leadership and guidance ensured the smooth and successful execution of the program. Several retired IPS officers and other senior officers from across the state also visited the exhibition during the week, interacting with visitors and encouraging public participation in understanding the new criminal laws.

With a 166% surge in Zero FIR registrations and conviction rates rising to 87.6% in the past year, the exhibition has served as a powerful catalyst for public trust and awareness, reinforcing the commitment of Odisha Police to ensure a transparent, efficient, and citizen-centric justice system, while partnering with the people in the journey toward a “Viksit Odisha.”