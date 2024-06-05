Outgoing CM Naveen Patnaik advices party MLAs to work for people

Bhubaneswar: Outgoing Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik today advised the newly elected party MLAs to work for the development of the people of the State.

During his meeting with them at his residence, the BJD supremo said, “We have worked hard to reduce poverty from 70 per cent to 10 per cent. Our efforts in agriculture, heath, irrigation, and women empowerment have led to this achievement. We should not be ashamed of our 24 years of government. We have worked for the people of Odisha and will continue to do so.”

It is to be noted here that BJD won 51 out of 147 seats and most of the newly elected members met Patnaik today.

Earlier today, Patnaik tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Minister. He met Odisha governor Raghubar Das and tendered his resignation letter and assured to continue to serve the people of the State.