Out of 5 orangutan babies, 1 has severe anemia while 2 others have mild anemia: Nandankanan Zoo

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Bhubaneswar: Out of the five rescued orangutan babies, one has severe anemia while two others have mild anemia, informed the Nandankanan Zoological Park authorities today.

While sharing about the latest health update on the rescued orangutans on the X handle, the Zoo authorities said, “A comprehensive health check-up of all the rescued orangutan babies was carried out with Technical Committee members today morning. X-ray images of chest, abdomen and skull were taken, blood, serum and naso-pharyngeal swabs were collected. The laboratory tests are under process.”

“In house hematology analysis showed Severe anemia in one animal and mild anemia in two animals. Supportive supplementation for the said orangutan babies, as advised by the Technical Committee, has already been started,” they added.

It is to be noted here that the expert panel constituted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Odisha, which includes Dr Sashidhar and Dr Madan from Mysore Zoo, as well as Dr Aditya Acharya, a wildlife expert associated with the Centre for Wildlife Health (CWH) at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), examined the animals earlier today.

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Nandankanan Zoo Director, Deputy Director Pradeep Mirase and the zoo’s Senior Veterinary Officer were present during the inspection.

Also Read: 5 Rescued Orangutans Examined By Expert Panel At Nandankanan Zoo In Odisha

Health update on rescued Orangutans 16.09.2026:

The members of Technical committee formed by PCCF WL Odisha with vets from Mysore Zoo and OUAT, BBSR visited the Hand rearing centre facility of Nandankanan Zoo.@ForestDeptt@SecyChief @_anugarg @Bhaskar__Sarma @PCCFWL_Odisha pic.twitter.com/0O6W7RB3eO — NANDANKANAN ZOOLOGICAL PARK (@ddnandankanan) September 16, 2026