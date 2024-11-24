“Our govt is committed to promote ease of doing business in Odisha”: PM Modi

New Delhi: Emphasising that the government’s effort was to make Odisha a preferred destination for investors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that his government was committed to promoting ease of doing business in Odisha and investment was being promoted through Utkarsh Utkal.

Utkarsh Utkal Conclave (formerly Make-in-Odisha) is the State’s main investment summit, aimed at fostering collaborations and partnerships for sustainable industrial growth.

Addressing at the ‘Odisha Parba 2024’ in the national capital, PM Modi highlighted that as soon as the new government was formed in Odisha, an investment of Rs 45 thousand crore was approved within the first 100 days.

“Today Odisha has its own vision as well as a roadmap, which would promote investment and create new employment opportunities. I congratulate Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi ji and his team for their efforts,” PM Modi said.

He further remarked that by utilising the potential of Odisha in the right direction, it can be taken to new heights of development.

Emphasising that Odisha can benefit from its strategic location, the Prime Minister said that access to domestic and international markets was easy from there.

“Odisha was an important hub of trade for East and South-East Asia”, said PM Modi and added that Odisha’s importance in global value chains would further increase in the times to come.

He further added that the government was also working on the goal of increasing exports from the state.

“Odisha has immense potential to promote urbanisation”, highlighted the Prime Minister and added that his government was undertaking concrete steps in that direction.

He further added that the government was committed to build a large number of dynamic and well-connected cities.

PM Modi underscored that the government was also creating new possibilities in the tier-two cities of Odisha, especially in the districts of western Odisha where the development of new infrastructure can lead to the creation of new opportunities.

Speaking on the field of higher education, PM Modi said that Odisha was a new hope for students across the country and there were many national and international institutes, which inspired the state to take the lead in the education sector.

Highlighting that Odisha has always been special because of its cultural richness, he said the art forms of Odisha fascinate everyone, be it the Odissi dance or the paintings of Odisha or the liveliness that is seen in the Pattachitras or the Saura paintings, a symbol of the tribal art.

He added that one got to see the craftsmanship of Sambalpuri, Bomkai and Kotpad weavers in Odisha.

The Prime Minister remarked that the more we spread and preserve the art and craftsmanship, the more the respect for Odia people would increase.

Touching upon the abundant heritage of architecture and science of Odisha, the Prime Minister remarked that the science, architecture and vastness of the ancient temples like the Sun Temple of Konark, the Lingaraj and Mukteshwar amazed everyone with their exquisiteness and craftsmanship.

Noting that Odisha was a land of immense possibilities in terms of tourism, PM Modi said there was a need to work across multiple dimensions to bring these possibilities to the ground.

He added that today along with Odisha, the country also has a government that respects Odisha’s heritage and its identity.

Underlining that one of the conferences of G-20 was held in Odisha last year, he said that the government presented the grand spectacle of the Sun Temple in front of the heads of state and diplomats of so many countries.

The Prime Minister said he was pleased that all four gates of the Mahaprabhu Jagannath Temple complex have been opened along with the Ratna Bhandar of the temple.

The Prime Minister emphasised that there was a need to undertake more innovative steps to tell the world about every identity of Odisha.

PM Modi underscored that in today’s modern era, it is important to assimilate modern changes while strengthening our roots.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that in the times to come, the colours of this festival would reach every nook and corner of Odisha as well as India by becoming an effective platform for public participation.

Odisha Parba is a flagship event conducted by Odia Samaj, a trust in New Delhi. Through it, they have been engaged in providing valuable support towards the preservation and promotion of Odia’s heritage.

Continuing with the tradition, this year Odisha Parba was organised from November 22 to 24.

(ANI)