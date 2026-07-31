OUHS PG exam malpractice: Odisha govt forms 3-member panel to probe

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has reportedly formed a three-member panel to probe into the alleged malpractice in Post Graduate (PG) examination conducted by the Odisha University of Health Sciences (OUHS) in Bhubaneswar.

According to the order issued by the Health & Family Welfare Department, the state government has formed a committee consisting of the Bijay Kumar Dash, the Additional Secretary of the department, Bijay Kumar Mishra, the Special Secretary of the department and Dr. Anil Kumar Sahu, the Joint DMET of the office of DMET.

The three-member panel will conduct an in-depth inquiry into the alleged malpractice and shall ascertain the facts, identify any lapses, if any, and submit report within two weeks.

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It is to be noted here that some portions of PG MD/MS examination question paper conducted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, allegedly surfaced on social media during the examination prompting the government to for a panel to probe the incident.

According to Dean and Principal of MKCG Medical College, Prof. Dr. Harikrushna Dalai, the alleged incident took place on July 27, when parts of the question paper were taken out of the examination hall and circulated on social media and WhatsApp, where they went viral.

Also Read: Probe Ordered After MKCG PG Question Paper Goes Viral on Social Media