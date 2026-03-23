OTET 2026 exam to be held on May 29, check full schedule

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Cuttack: Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026 will be held on May 29, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, while announcing the schedule of the entrance exam today.

As per the OTET 2026 exam schedule, eligible candidates (both in-service and fresh) can apply online at the official website www.bseodisha.nic.in to appear the OTET 2026 exam on May 29.

While the OTET 2026 Paper-1 will be held between 9 AM and 11.30 AM, the Paper-II will be conducted from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.

The candidates can apply online (24×7) from March 26 to till midnight of April 9, 2026 while the payment of Fee and submission of Forms shall be done through online mode latest by 11.45 PM of April 9.

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The step-by-step instructions for online registration, Guidelines containing applicability, eligibility and qualifying criteria of the candidates, Syllabus & its structure, & format for continuing certificate are available in the (website) www.bseodisha.nic.in”.

The OTET 2026 Admit cards shall be made available from May 15, the BSE, Odisha, informed adding that in case the information furnished by the candidate is found to be false / fake, the candidature / result of the candidate shall be cancelled and he /she shall be liable for prosecution as per rule.

The board also warned that the information once submitted by the candidate relating to personal data, address, caste, subject etc during online registration cannot be changed at any later stage.