OTET 2026 exam date changed, check details

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Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Friday changed the date for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026.

In its latest press release, the BSE, Odisha, informed that the OTET 2026 exam which was slated to be held on June 21 will be held on June 28. While the Paper-I exam will be conducted between 9 AM and 11.30 AM, the Paper-II exam to be conducted from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.

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The board further informed that the OTET 2026 admit cards shall be made available from June 17 in BSE website www.bseodisha.nic.in.

Notably, the BSE, Odisha, had earlier announced the OTET 2026 exam date saying that the exam would be held on May 29 while allowing the candidates to apply online (24×7) from March 26 to till midnight of April 9, 2026. However, the board, on April 9, extended the deadline of online application till May 9.