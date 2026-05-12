OTET 2026 exam date announced, check details

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Bhubaneswar: Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Tuesday announced the date for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2026.

According to the BSE, Odisha, the OTET 2026 exam will be conducted in two shifts on June 21. While Paper-I exam will be held between 9 AM and 11.30 AM, the Paper-II exam to be conducted from 2 PM to 4.30 PM.

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The OTET 2026 admit cards shall be made available in BSE website www.bseodisha.nic.in from June 9 onwards.

It is to be noted here that the BSE, Odisha, had earlier announced the OTET 2026 exam date saying that the exam would be held on May 29 while allowing the candidates to apply online (24×7) from March 26 to till midnight of April 9, 2026. However, the board, on Apr 9, extended the deadline of online application till May 9.