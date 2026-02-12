OTET-2025 results published today, Exam held on December 17, 2025

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The result of the Odisha Teacher’s Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 was published today. The examination was held on 17th December 2025.

A total of 1, 60,420 candidates had registered for the examination in paper I and II.

The OTET 2025 result is available in the website of the Board of Secondary Education www.bseodisha.ac.in from 02.00 pm onwards today.

Advertisement

The qualified candidates can download their digitized certificate from the Board’s website on payment of fees from 12 Feb 2026 (4 pm onwards) till issue of hardcopies.

The candidates who have not qualified in the exam can download their OMR Answer Sheets from the same website which will be available till 18/02/2026 from today 4 pm, informed President of BSE, Odisha in a press note today.

Watch the video here: