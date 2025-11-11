OTET 2025 exam to be held on December 17, online application will begin from tomorrow

Cuttack: The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 will be held on December 17, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha today.

The BSE, Odisha issued a notification regarding the OTET 2025 exam and invited applications from the eligible candidates (fresh/in-service) for appearing the exam in two shifts on December 17 (Wednesday).

According to the board, the eligible and interested candidates can apply only online on www.bseodisha.ac.in from tomorrow and the OTET 2025 form fill-up will continue till midnight of November 25.

The step by step instructions for online registration, guidelines containing applicability, eligibility and qualifying criteria of the candidates, Syllabus & its structure, & format for continuing certificate are available in the website (www.bseodisha.ac.in).

The OTET exam admit cards shall be made available from December 10 while the Examination will be conducted on December 17 in two sittings (Paper-1 from 9 AM to 11.30 AM and Paper-II from 2 PM to 4.30 PM).