OTET 2024 admit cards available, find the download link inside

The Admit Cards of Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET), 2024 is available and can be downloaded from the official website. The admit cards will be available on the official website: www.bseodisha.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted on August 17, 2024 in two sittings at 430 Examination Centres all over the State. The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha changed the schedule of the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2024 exam.

The OTET 2024 exam was slated to be conducted on August 9, but it has been reschedule to August 17. Likewise, the board had decided to release the OTET 2024 exam admit cards on August 2. However, it will be now available on the official website from August 12

“In continuation to this office notification No.- 653/OTET/Dtd- 21/06/2024, it is for information of all concerned that, the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET), 2024 for both categories (Paper-I & II) of candidates, scheduled to be held on 09/08/2024 is hereby re-scheduled to be held on 17/08/2024 due to some unavoidable circumstances,” the board said in a press release.

“The admit cards shall be made available on the website www.bseodisha.ac.in from 12/08/2024,” it added.

Notably the OTET exam, conducted by the BSE, Odisha, is the complete state government controlled entrance type test for recruitment of teachers in various government schools in Odisha.