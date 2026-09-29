OSSTET examination to be held across Odisha tomorrow

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) will be held across the state tomorrow that is on Wednesday, as scheduled by the Board of Secondary Education(BSE, Odisha).

The examination for both the Paper-I and Paper-II will be conducted in a single sitting from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM, as per the prior schedule.

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A total of 59,353 candidates are set to appear will sit in the test. The examination will be held at 261 examination centers spread across 30 districts. The exams will begin at 9:00 AM will end at 11:30 AM.

The Board has advised candidates to arrive at the centers by 7:45 AM. The Board of Secondary Education is conducting this examination and has finalized all preparations for the test ahead of schedule.