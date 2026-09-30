OSSTET exam today, 59,353 candidates appear across Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) is being conducted across the state today, with 59,353 candidates appearing for the examination at 261 centres spread across all 30 districts.

The examination is being held in a single sitting from 9 AM to 11:30 AM. The Board of Secondary Education has advised candidates to reach their respective examination centres by 7:45 AM.

To monitor the examination process, a command control room has been established at the Board headquarters, while all examination centres are being monitored through CCTV cameras.

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The Board has also taken measures to ensure the security and confidentiality of the question papers. The papers are securely stored through DigiLocker and carry watermarks and QR codes.

Officials said the security features will help identify the source if a question paper is leaked or circulated online from any examination centre.

Srikanth Tarai, President of the Board of Secondary Education, said all necessary arrangements have been completed for the smooth conduct of the examination across the state.