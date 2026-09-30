OSSTET exam concludes peacefully across Odisha, results to be published within a month

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Kataka: The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) concluded peacefully across the state, informed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) president Srikanta Tarai.

The board had made extensive preparations for the OSSTET which was held at 261 centers in 30 districts of the state today, Tarai informed adding that a total of 59,353 candidates appeared for the exam in a single sitting from 9 AM to 11.30 AM.

Besides, 743 differentlyabled candidates appeared for the examination and they were provided with assistants and were granted an additional 45 minutes of time, the BSE president mentioned.

According to him, a command control room was established at the Board headquarters in Kataka to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination, while all examination centers were monitored via CCTV. Question papers were securely stored in DigiLocker and featured watermarks and QR codes to ensure their security and confidentiality.

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He further informed that 60 squads were deployed across 30 districts, and squad officials visited the examination centers wearing body cameras; the footages from these cameras were monitored from the command control room.

Srikanta Tarai also clarified that there were no reports of any disruptions to the examination caused by the ‘bandh’ observed by the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) as the exam concluded peacefully and in an orderly manner at all centers, without any untoward incidents. He also expressed his gratitude to everyone for their cooperation and the measures taken to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

The Board President also announced that evaluation of the OSSTET answer scripts will be conducted using digital method and the results will be published within a month.

Meanwhile, the OSSTET examinees also stated that the question paper was based on the syllabus and was well-set.