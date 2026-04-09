OSSTET 2025 Result Declared, 72.38% Candidates Qualify, Details here

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Cuttack: OSSTET 2025 Result Declared. The OSSTET-2025 exam results were declared today. According to information from the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), 72.38% of candidates have passed the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET).

The results will be available on the BSE website www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in from 4 pm today.

The exam was held on January 21, with 56,456 candidates appearing for Paper-1 and 2.

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The results can be accessed on http://bseodisha.ac.in from 4 pm, and candidates can download their certificates from 5 pm today. Those who haven’t passed can download their OMR sheets from the website.

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