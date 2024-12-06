OSSTET 2024 exam dates out, check details here

Cuttack: The Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2024 examination conducted by BSE is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2025 informed the Board on Friday.

The official notification read:

The OSSTET 2024 for both the categories (Paper-I & II) of candidates shall be conducted on 17/01/2025 as per the timing given below.

1 sitting PAPER-1 10.00 am to 12.30 pm

2 sitting PAPER-II 02.00 pm to 04.30 pm

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), that conducts the examination also informed that the admit cards shall be made available on the website www.bseodisha.ac.in from January 08, 2025.

The registration for the examination began on November 19 and the last date to apply for the exam was December 1. Candidates who have filled the form correctly can download their admit cards from the official website from January 08, 2025.