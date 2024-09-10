OSSSC job aspirants stage protest in Bhubaneswar, seeks govt’s intervention

Bhubaneswar: Several job aspirants staged a demonstration infront of the office of the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Holding placards and raising slogans against the Commission, the job aspirants staged a demonstration alleging corruption in recruitment for different Group-C posts.

The protesters claimed that there has been corruption in the recruitment process as they alleged that some candidates who had performed miserably in the PEO examinations have cleared the Examination held for different Group-C posts.

According to them, a candidate who had scored just 7 out of 180 in the PEO examination has got 100 marks out of 150 in the Forest Guard written examination. Thus, they sought the intervention of Odisha government urging it to take action and cancel the forester and other exams.