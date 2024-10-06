OSSC Statistical Assistant Recruitment Exam: Aspirants allege paper leak in Balasore

Balasore: The aspirants appearing for the OSSC Statistical Assistant Recruitment Exam have alleged that there has been paper leak as the seal of the question paper packet was open on Sunday in Balasore.

The students who noticed the open seal was detained in the room for around one and half hour by the invigilators and was not allowed to appear for the examination. This lead to ruckus in the exam centre in Balasore, while other aspirants demanded for re-examination.

However, the exam authorities have denied the allegations and called them baseless. They said, as per rules, the examination is duly conducted and said that there is evidence of this in the CCTV cameras. They even informed that there was no error in the conduct of the examination.

