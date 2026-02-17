OSSC publishes merit list of LTR Teacher Recruitment, check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has finally publishes the merit list of the Leave Training Reserve (LTR) teacher recruitment for Arts, Odia and Hindi today.

The OSSC released the LTR Teacher Recruitment merit list on its official website (ossc.gov.in). While a total of 1487 candidates have been provisionally selected for the Post of TGT Arts Teacher under Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers-2024, 454 job aspirants have been provisionally selected for the Post of TGT Odia Teacher under Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers-2024.

Likewise, a total of 627 candidates have been provisionally Selected for the Post of Hindi Teacher under Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers-2024.

It is to be noted here that the Commission had declared the results for the Post of Sanskrit Teacher under Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers-2024 yesterday. As many as 647 candidates were provisionally selected for the post.

Notably, the Odisha Staff Selection Commission had sought application for the recruitment of 6,025 LTR teachers for Arts, Odia, Hindi, and Sanskrit posts. After announcing the results, it conducted the verification of the certificate from January 22 this year but did not publish the merit list.

Protesting the delay of publication of the merit list, hundreds of aspirants were staging protest in front of the OSSC office in Bhubaneswar for the last nine days. However, with the publication of the merits list, they withdrew their protest.

Click here for the full list of candidates (454 Nos.) provisionally selected for the post of TGT Odia Teacher under Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers-2024.

Click here for the full list of candidates (627 Nos.) provisionally selected for the post of Hindi Teacher under Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers-2024.

Click here for the full list of candidates (1487 Nos.) provisionally selected for the post of TGT Arts Teacher under Leave Training Reserve (LTR) Teachers-2024.