OSRTC suspends bus service in six routes from Jeypore, Koraput

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Jeypore: The OSRTC has suspended the bus service in six routes from Jeypore as they allegedly don’t have the money to buy fuel .

OSRTC has cancelled the advanced bookings for the tickets to several places, triggering dissatisfaction of the passengers.

OSRTC has cancelled the advance bookings for the buses running on routes of Cuttack via Rayagada, Jaipur to Cuttack via Srikakulam, Jaipur-Sorda, Jaipur-Phulbani, Jaipur Kamladiha and Jaipur-Parvatipur.

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Earlier, the OSRTC buses used to get fuel from a designated petrol pump in Jeypore. However, the petrol pump has now denied to provide the fuel, which has triggered this situation.

The petrol pumps reportedly stopping supplying unpaid oil over the fuel crisis due to the war.