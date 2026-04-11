OSRTC bus plunges 60 feet down into a george in Koraput, 15 injured

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Koraput: As many as 15 passengers got injured after an OSRTC bus plunged approximately 30 to 60 feet into a gorge from a hill on late Friday night. The major road accident took place near Sunki area of Koraput district around 2am in the night.

According to sources, the OSRTC Volvo bus was heading from Bhawanipatna to Visakhapatnam when the bus fell down the hill.

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The Sunki police along with the Fire service personnel reached the spot and launched an rescue operation.

The rescued passengers who sustained injuries have been sent to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Also Read: 7 critical as auto plunge 50 feet down ghat road in Nayagarh district