OSDMA to be revamped, Odisha government issues detailed notification

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) shall be revamped read a notification issued in this regard on Saturday. The ODSMA was established in 1999 after the Super Cyclone.

The notification read as below, “Current global policies focus on synergy between disaster risk management and climate change In the light of changing landscapes, it has become crucial to strengthen the organizational structure of OSDMA in line with national frameworks and guidelines and build its own capacity with a view to move from mitigation, preparedness, response and reconstruction to disaster risk reduction and resilience in a holistic manner,”

The notification further informed that, of the total 102 staff positions of OSDMA, 10 posts shall be abolished and 37 new posts shall be created to deal with the changing situations.