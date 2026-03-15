OSCPCR appeals for eradication of child begging from streets and traffic junctions in Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has reportedly written to the concerned officials appealing them for eradication of child begging from streets and traffic junctions across the State.

In an advisory to the Inspector General of Police, IUCAW, All Municipal Commissioners, All Collectors & District Magistrates, All Superintendents of Police (SPs), All Executive officers of Municipalities & ULBS, All District Labour Officers (DLOS), and All District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs) the OSCPCR has directed them to eradicate child begging from streets and traffic junctions across Odisha.

The OSCPCR advised them to take following measures are advised for immediate implementation across the State:

Formation of District Task Force:

A District Task Force shall be constituted under the leadership of the District Collector to address the issue of child begging. The Task Force may include:

Superintendent of Police

Municipal Commissioner/Executive Officer of ULB

District Child Protection Officer

District Labour Officer

Representative of Special Juvenile Police Unit

Representative from Women & Child Development Department

Representatives of NGOs working on child protection

The Task Force shall plan, coordinate and monitor actions for eradication, rescue, rehabilitation and prevention of child begging.

Identification and Rescue Drives:

Regular joint rescue drives shall be conducted at traffic junctions, streets, market places, bus stand, railway stations and other public places to identify and rescue children engaged in begging.

Production before Child Welfare Committee:

All rescued children shall be immediately produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for appropriate orders under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Rehabilitation and Care:

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The rescued children shall be placed in appropriate Child Care Institutions and provided with education, counselling, healthcare, nutrition and rehabilitation support as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Action Against Organized Begging Rackets:

Strict legal action shall be taken against persons or groups forcing or using children for begging, including registration of appropriate cases under relevant laws.

Coordination Among Departments:

District administration, police, labour department and child protection functionaries shall coordinate for effective rescue, protection and rehabilitation of such children.

Special Focus on Trafficking and Exploitation:

Police authorities of AHTU and IUCAW units shall closely monitor possible trafficking or organized exploitation of children involved in begging.

Awareness and Preventive Measures:

Municipal authorities and district administration shall undertake awareness campaigns discouraging public from encouraging child begging and promote reporting of such cases to authorities or child helpline.

All concerned authorities are requested to take immediate and coordinated action to eradicate child begging and ensure protection and rehabilitation of affected children. A brief compliance report on actions taken may be submitted to OSCPCR in every month with detailed data base.