OSACS and Higher Education Department gearup to financially help students from HIV affected families for higher studies

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Bhubaneswar: Coordination between Odisha State AIDS Control Society (OSACS) and the Higher Education Department of the Odisha government will be further strengthened with the aim of providing higher education opportunities to students from HIV infected and affected families and removing financial and social barriers. In this regard, an important meeting was held today at the OSACS office between OSACS Project Director Dr. Akshay Kumar Shatapathy and Director of Higher Education Department Kali Prasanna Mohapatra.

This was the first meeting of OSACS Project Director after assuming charge. The meeting discussed the identification of more eligible students from HIV/AIDS affected families and extending the benefits of the scheme, especially through the Gopabandhu Sikhya Sahayata Yojana (GSSY) of the state government.

The HIV/AIDS affected families have been included as an eligible category in the GSSY. Eligible students from families where one or both parents are affected by HIV/AIDS can get assistance as per the rules of this scheme. In addition, there is also the facility of providing assistance to eligible students who are themselves HIV infected.

The main objective of this scheme implemented by the Higher Education Department is to provide financial assistance to students to continue their higher education. Under the available scheme, eligible students get financial assistance of Rs 20,000 per annum. Students studying at the undergraduate and postgraduate level can get this assistance as per the rules.

This financial assistance will help in meeting the educational expenses, textbooks, transportation and other educational needs of the students. The scheme is also open to non-technical, technical and professional undergraduate and postgraduate students as per the eligibility.

The Gopabandhu Sikhya Sahayata Yojana is not limited to students from HIV/AIDS affected families but also provides financial assistance to other eligible students for higher education under this scheme. These categories include families without permanent shelter (homeless), helpless, poor families, tribal tribes (PVTG), single mother families (widows, divorced or unmarried mothers with dependent children), orphans in need of special care, students from the transgender community, students rescued from child marriage and residing in recognized shelter homes or hostels.

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Therefore, the eligible students were urged to learn about the scheme and apply through the prescribed procedure of the Higher Education Department and take advantage of it. One of the main points of discussion in the meeting was how to identify eligible students who are unaware of the scheme or are deprived of the benefits due to lack of information about the application process.

For this, it was decided to disseminate information about the scheme to the higher educated youth from HIV/AIDS affected families through various service centers under OSACS at the district level and related partner organizations.

It was also discussed to take steps to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and various government education assistance schemes through the Red Ribbon Club (RRC) functioning in colleges.

The coordination of the two departments was also emphasized on creating a discrimination-free and respectful learning environment along with raising awareness so that HIV-infected students do not face any discrimination in educational institutions.

It is worth noting that as per the orders of the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government, Dr. Akshay Kumar Satapathy has taken additional responsibility as Project Director, OSACS on September 1, 2026.

Joint Secretary of Higher Education Department Ashok Kumar Gouda, Joint Director of OSACS Dr. Namita Mishra, Administrative Officer Satabdi Roy, Joint Director Smruti Sagarika Kanungo and other officials were present in the meeting.

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