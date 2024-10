Cuttack: Orissa High Court has upheld the decision of the lower court on ex-Gunupur MLA Ramamurthy Gamanga. The ex-Gunupur MLA had been awarded life imprisonment by a court in Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports.

Reports say that, a Bhubaneswar Special Court had sentenced the former Gunupur MLA Ramamurthy Gamango to life imprisonment.

MLA Ramamurthy, was given a lifer by the Court after it was proved that he had murdered his wife Sashirekha Gamango in the year 1995.