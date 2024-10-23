Orissa High Court to remain closed for two days due to Cyclone Dana

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court will remain closed for two days on October 24 and 25 in view of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana,’ which is likely to make landfall between the night of October 24 and early morning of October 25.

“In view of the4 upcoming natural calamity i.e severe cyclonic storm “DANA” the functioning of the Court and offices of the High Court shall remain closed on 24.10.2024 & 25.10.2024 and in lieu thereof 30.11.2024 (Saturday) and 07.12.2024 (Saturday) are declared as Court working days. The calendar of the High Court stands modified accordingly,” read a notification issued by the Registrar (Judicial).