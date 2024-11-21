Orissa High Court stays action against Baikuntha Dham Ashram till December 12

Bhubaneswar: Hours after decision was taken to demolish the controversial Baikuntha Dham Ashram in Bhubaneswar today, the Orissa High Court issued a stay order saying no action can be taken against the ashram till December 12.

“It is submitted by Mr. S.K. Mishra, learned Senior Advocate for the Petitioner, that, the Petitioner, which is a Trust for imparting Yoga, has not been noticed in any manner for eviction despite his application for settlement of the land has been recommended by the School & Mass Education Department under Annexure-2. But the authorities are now proceeding for eviction of the Petitioner,” read the order of the High Court.

“As an interim, it is directed that, no coercive action shall be taken against the Petitioner in respect of plot No.1215 under Khata No.2333 of mouza-Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar till 12 th December 2024,” it added.

Notably, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) earlier today had announced to demolish the Ashram at 8 AM tomorrow as it has been constructed illegally on government land.