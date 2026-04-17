Orissa High Court quashes show cause, order of OSSSC, paves way for appointment of 337 candidates, watch

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Cuttack: In a major relief to job aspirants, the Orissa High Court has quashed an Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) order and paved the way for the appointment of 337 candidates.

A single-judge bench of Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy passed the order after hearing more than 250 writ petitions together. Since the issue involved was identical, all matters were heard analogously and disposed of through a common judgment.

The petitions had challenged OSSSC’s order dated October 10, 2025, to suspend the recruitment process for the Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 for the posts of Livestock Inspector, Forester, and Forest Guard.

The candidates had also challenged the show-cause notice issued by OSSSC on February 19, 2025.Quashing both the show-cause notice and the October 2025 suspension order, the High Court ruled in favour of the 337 candidates and declared the Commission’s decisions invalid.

The Court directed OSSSC to recommend the names of the aspirants to the state government within three weeks.

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It further directed that the concerned government departments provide employment to the candidates without any delay after receiving the recommendation.

However, the bench clarified that these candidates cannot claim seniority over those who have already joined government service.

The judgment resolves a long-pending dispute over the CRE-2023 recruitment and ends uncertainty for hundreds of aspirants awaiting appointment.

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